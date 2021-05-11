- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
'Focus on Saving Lives Rather Than Playing Cricket' - Javed Miandad Against Resuming PSL
Pakistan Cricket Board has been hoping that the remainder of PSL 6 can be completed in UAE but that too has taken a backseat after UAE's travel ban.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 11, 2021, 11:50 AM IST
Batting legend Javed Mianad has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) attempt to resume the remainder of PSL season which was suspended in March this year after several players and officials began testing positive for the coronavirus.
PCB has been in talks with Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for the possibility of holding remaining matches in UAE. However, a ban on travelers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh issued by the UAE government means the chances of PSL resuming there are slim to none.
Miandad says the focus right now, as the world battles coronavirus pandemic, should be on saving lives and playing cricket must take a backseat. “This is not the time to play cricket, it is the time to save lives,” Miandad was quoted as saying by CricketPakistan.com.
He continued, “In these times of crisis, we should be more focused on saving lives rather than playing cricket. The whole world has been affected by the coronavirus. India, where the world cup was supposed to take place, is also severely affected by the epidemic.”
He also accused PCB of risking the lives of individuals so that the board doesn’t suffer on financial front. “They are risking the lives of several individuals for their own financial gains. If it was in my hands, I would not take the big risk of organising the remaining PSL matches. If they hold this event and face problems, then who will be responsible?” he said.
Meanwhile, PCB may now be forced to host matches in Karachi if it still wants to go ahead with its plan to finish PSL 6. “The PCB was expecting things to be finalised in next 24 hours due to the Eid holidays in both countries but now with this ban imposed by the UAE government till May 12, the only option available to the PCB is to hold the matches in Karachi,” PTI quoted a source as saying.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking