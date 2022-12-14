'Focused More on Playing IPL': Former Australia Player Thinks Lure of 'Easier Money' Impacting Indian Cricket

IPL might have provided a stage for the younger crop of Indian cricketers to showcase their talent to the selectors and a wider audience but there time and again, fears have been raised that the focus on shortest format could mean the upcoming generation will prefer T20 cricket ahead of Tests. The financial incentive has only added to the lure meaning young players are busy polishing their skills to excel in T20s.

As per former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg, this is negatively impacting the Indian cricket as players are depriving themselves the chance to develop skills needed to bat for a longer period.

“I think it is (IPL affecting Indian cricket) because the young players that are coming through the system are more focused on playing T20 IPL cricket because there is probably a little more cash in it, it’s a short form, it’s quick and you get the game done and dusted," Hogg said.

“When they are focused on that T20 cricket scenario, they are not focused on the longer forms. They don’t know how bowlers set up batters to take wickets and how batters build their innings to bat for long periods of time. It’s not so much the generations that are playing international cricket right now like the Virat Kohli’s and Rohit Sharma’s. It’s younger players that are just debuting for India that are most affected," Hogg added.

Meanwhile, a total of 405 cricketers from across the globe are set to go under the hammer in Kochi at the upcoming IPL auction on December 23.

Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from a list of 991.

36 additional players were requested by the various teams which were then added into the final list. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

