Focused Pant Not Bothered About Perceptions

Those perceptions have started changing in recent times, with Pant starting well in his Test career. He earned a call up for India's tour of England, and even scored a century in the last Test of the series. He also has two half-centuries from his five Tests and is likely to be the first-choice keeper for the tour of Australia.
Pant said he wasn't worried about perceptions and stressed he was only focusing on improving.
"That I could play red-ball cricket was important too. My childhood coach Tarak Sinha always maintained that he would not consider me an international player unless I played Test cricket," Pant told Times of India. "To do it in England against such an attack was very important for me. If people tag me, it doesn't mean I have to change. I improve in my own way and always focus on that. There were no spots in the team earlier. The moment there was a vacancy, I ensured I was performing."
Pant's exploits in Test cricket also earned him a place in the One-Day International squad for the home series against Windies. He was left out after three ODIs, but got in to the Twenty20 International squad ahead of MS Dhoni, who was dropped from the format for the matches against Windies and Australia.
Pant acknowledged the pressure from social media, but said he wasn't competing with anyone.
"I am not here to compete with anyone. For me, this phase is all about learning. I keep going up to Mahi bhai and pick up things," he said. "Social media is a part of everyone's life. You can't ignore it. But I have learnt to keep off-field hype back in my room. And it doesn't matter if you have played 500 international matches, you are bound to be nervous when you take the field and I believe that's a good thing."
Pant also said the confidence from the team management - particularly captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri - helped him.
"Virat bhaiya told me that playing 50 matches doesn't mean you are experienced. A person with three-four games can be equally experienced if he picks up from others' mistakes," he said. "Ravi sir (coach Shastri) is constantly in touch over the phone. He keeps talking to me about the conditions and how cricket is played in Australia. Rohit (Sharma) bhaiya has told me to give myself some time to settle and then play my game. Mentally, I am already there."
First Published: November 15, 2018, 1:19 PM IST