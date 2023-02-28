'Focusing on Getting Back to My Feet': Rishabh Pant Sheds Light on Road to Recovery After Car Crash

Rishabh Pant suffered a horrific car crash in December last year, although miraculously, he survived the same even as his car caught fire early morning. Pant was travelling to his house in Roorkee from Delhi, and his car collided with a divider between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district.

The 25-year-old has provided a positive update on his recovery, and he has urged his fans to keep showering their love and support.

Also, the southpaw revealed that he has gotten a new perspective in life ever since the setback he suffered, although he does miss cricket and is hoping to get back on the playing field again.

In an interview with IANS, Pant revealed how he spends his days after sustaining multiple injuries due to the car crash, undergoing three physiotherapy sessions in a day.

When quizzed about his recovery process, Pant said that he’s recovering well.

“I am much better now and making some good progress with my recovery. Hopefully, with the grace of God, and the support of the medical team, I will be fully fit very soon," the wicketkeeper-batter said.

Pant also revealed that he has found a new perspective for life, after he got time to think about things due to the accident.

“It is hard for me to say if everything around me has become more positive or even negative. However, I’ve gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now," he stated.

The youngster continued, “Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine. Everyone today is hustling and working extremely hard to achieve something special, but we’ve forgotten to enjoy the little things which give us joy every single day."

Rishabh also revealed that he does miss cricket a lot sometimes, given his life revolves around the sport.

“I think it’s difficult to say how much I miss cricket because my life literally revolves around it, but I am focusing on getting back to my feet now and I cannot wait to get back to doing what I love the most, to play cricket," he added.

Shedding further light on his recovery process, Pant revealed that he undergoes multiple physiotherapy sessions, trying to endure as much pain as he can.

“I try to follow my daily routine as per schedule. I wake up in the morning and then I undergo my first physiotherapy session of the day with my physiotherapist. Post that, I take some rest and time to refresh myself for the second session. I start my second session soon after, and train according to how much pain I can endure, especially after a tough first session," the middle-order batter said.

He further added, “To end the day, I have a third session of physiotherapy in the evening, however, I do have my daily fruits and fluids in between them. I also try to sit under the sun for some time, and this process will continue until I’m able to walk properly again."

