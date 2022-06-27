Follow Your Dreams Despite The Odds: Dawid Malan Tells Underprivileged Children

The leading England batter Dawid Malan has a word of advice for underprivileged children, telling them to follow their dreams with grit, passion and determination despite the odds.

During an interaction with students from the weaker economic sections of the society here on Monday, the 34-year-old batter, the brand ambassador of Fateh Education, said with the help of education, underprivileged children can change their lives.

“Today I interacted with the young and vibrant India, where dreams and passion are followed despite the odds — when it comes to cricket or life in general. I believe that no matter what the circumstances are — you must have the grit, determination and hard work to fuel your ambition and conquer your dreams. I feel delighted to be able to interact with these children, share some life lessons and take back some great memories,” Malan said during an event organised by Fateh Education and Khushi NGO for underprivileged children.

Malan became only the second England male batter to score a hundred in all three formats after Jos Buttler in the recently concluded series with the Netherlands.

Speaking at the event, Harish Gosain, executive director, Khushi, said, “Sports has the power to ignite the strong cross-curricular potential in children. It reinforces existing curricula and imbibes respect, equity, and inclusion. Today, I am ecstatic that Dawid is amongst us and he let us all, especially the children, witness his life so closely.”

