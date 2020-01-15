Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BPL, 2019-20 Qualifier 2, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 15 January, 2020

2ND INN

Chattogram Challengers

164/9 (20.0)

Chattogram Challengers
v/s
Rajshahi Royals
Rajshahi Royals*

52/3 (8.1)

Rajshahi Royals need 113 runs in 71 balls at 9.54 rpo

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Rajkot SCAG

17 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

Following Gautam Gambhir's Intervention, Coach Booked for Molesting Female Cricketer

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the alleged molestation of a female cricketer by her coach in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

PTI |January 15, 2020, 8:16 PM IST
East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said the girl had reached out to him and sought his help in the matter.

"Few days ago, a girl reached out to me that her cricket coach was sexually harassing her. He is now behind bars & the girl is being counselled to overcome the ordeal. Thank Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji & @DelhiPolice for quick response! We should have NO tolerance for such monsters!" Gambhir posted on Twitter.

female cricketer molestation

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 17 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Rajkot SCAG

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
