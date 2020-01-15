The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the alleged molestation of a female cricketer by her coach in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area, a senior officer said on Wednesday.
East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said the girl had reached out to him and sought his help in the matter.
"Few days ago, a girl reached out to me that her cricket coach was sexually harassing her. He is now behind bars & the girl is being counselled to overcome the ordeal. Thank Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji & @DelhiPolice for quick response! We should have NO tolerance for such monsters!" Gambhir posted on Twitter.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Following Gautam Gambhir's Intervention, Coach Booked for Molesting Female Cricketer
The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the alleged molestation of a female cricketer by her coach in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area, a senior officer said on Wednesday.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIGrenada NCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 2020
ENG v SAPort Elizabeth
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 17 Jan, 2020
AUS v INDRajkot SCAG
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBasseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures
Team Rankings