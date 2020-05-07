For Australia's Joe Burns, 'Longest Offseason' Due to Lockdown Has 'Silver Lining'
Playing in England last year, Burns abruptly left county side Lancashire after one match to come home and recuperate from a chronic fatigue condition that doctors traced to an infection the previous year.
For Australia's Joe Burns, 'Longest Offseason' Due to Lockdown Has 'Silver Lining'
Playing in England last year, Burns abruptly left county side Lancashire after one match to come home and recuperate from a chronic fatigue condition that doctors traced to an infection the previous year.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings