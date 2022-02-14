NEP vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman Quadrangular T20I Series match, February 12, 11:30 AM IST

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman Quadrangular T20I Series match between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates: In the second match of the Oman Quadrangular T20I Series, Nepal will square off against the United Arab Emirates. The two teams will have a face-off at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat at 11:30 AM IST on February 12, Saturday.

Nepal will have an advantage as they will be playing their second match on Saturday. The team locked horns with Oman in their first match of the tournament. Nepal is a strong side on paper and this is the chance for the team to do something good under the leadership of new captain Sandeep Lamichhane.

The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, are expected to be in a good form. The team is coming into the tournament after defeating Oman by 2-0 in a three-match ODI series.

Ahead of the match between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates; here is everything you need to know:

NEP vs UAE Telecast

NEP vs UAE match will not be telecasted in India.

NEP vs UAE Live Streaming

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NEP vs UAE Match Details

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat at 11:30 AM IST on February 12, Saturday.

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ahmed Raza

Vice-Captain- Kushal Bhurtel

Suggested Playing XI for NEP vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind, Aasif Sheikh

Batters: Chirag Suri, Gyanendra Malla, Muhammad Usman, Kushal Bhurtel

All-rounders: Kushal Malla, Ahmed Raza

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Sandeep Lamichhane

NEP vs UAE Probable XIs:

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Kamal Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Jitendra Mukhiya, Kushal Malla, Sharad Vesawkar

United Arab Emirates: Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Akif Raja, Karthik Meiyappan, CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan

