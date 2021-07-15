WCC vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Darwin & District T20 League 2021 Final, July 15, 01:30 pm IST

Waratah Cricket Club vs Darwin Cricket Club Dream11, WCC vs DDC Dream11 Latest Update, WCC vs DDC Dream11 Win, WCC vs DDC Dream11 App, WCC vs DDC Dream11 2021, WCC vs DDC Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, WCC vs DDC Dream11 Live Streaming

WCC vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Darwin & District T20 League 2021 Final between Waratah Cricket Club and Darwin Cricket Club:

The 2021 edition of the Darwin & District T20 League is heading towards its conclusion as Waratah Cricket Club will lock horns with Darwin Cricket Club in the final of the competition. The showpiece event will be played at Gardens Oval in Darwin on July 15, Thursday at 01:30 pm IST. The final was initially scheduled for June 24 but the authorities were forced to change their plans due to persistent drizzle.

Both Waratah Cricket Club and Darwin Cricket Club explained similar fortunes during the league stage of the T20 Championship. Waratah and Darwin secured victory in two out of five league games. While Waratah finished at the top of the points table, Darwin found themselves sitting at the second spot.

Led by Australian all-rounder Beau Webster, Darwin are deemed as the favorites to win the T20 cup. However, Waratah have the resources and talent to cause a major upset on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Waratah Cricket Club and Darwin Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

WCC vs DDC Telecast

The Darwin & District T20 League 2021 Final is not telecasted in India

WCC vs DDC Live Streaming

The match between WCC vs DDC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WCC vs DDC Match Details

The final of the Darwin & District T20 League 2021 will be played between Waratah Cricket Club and Darwin Cricket Club at the Gardens Oval in Darwin at 01:30 pm IST on July 15, Thursday.

WCC vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Beau Webster

Vice-Captain- Dylan Hunter

Suggested Playing XI for WCC vs DDC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Isaac Conway

Batsmen: Harry Chamberlain, Jacob Dickman, Udara Weerasinghe

All-rounders: Beau Webster, Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Matthew Sipala

Bowlers: Kris Denby, Alex Vincent, Madura Weerasinghe.

WCC vs DDC Probable XIs:

Waratah Cricket Club: Dylan Hunter, Isaac Conway (C), Austin Umpherston, Matthew Sipala, Cooper Zobel (WK), Ashley Chandrasinghe, Yash Pednekar, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Isaiah Jassal

Darwin Cricket Club: Harry Chamberlain, Beau Webster (C), Adam Costello (WK), Jacob Dickman, Mitchell Fuss, Dylan Slater, Anthony Adlam, Tom Menzies, Kris Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Alex Vincent

