'For How Long Will You Stick With Him': Aakash Chopra Urges LSG to Drop 'Out of Form' Batter for DC Clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are on a winning spree in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. While the big guns like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are yet to open their accounts in the tournament, the KL Rahul-led side has already registered two consecutive wins and is gearing up to square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday in Mumbai.

Ahead of the face-off, former India opener Aakash Chopra has suggested a change for the LSG unit. He feels that the team should look beyond batter Manish Pandey who has been struggling in the tournament so far.

In the last three encounters, Pandey has registered scores of 6, 5 and 11, respectively. Chopra feels the batter’s poor run is forcing the other in-form players to face lesser deliveries.

“For how long will you stick with Manish Pandey? I think they should look beyond him. Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni can bat up the order. What’s the point of Jason Holder coming in at No. 8 or 9. Krunal Pandya too hardly gets to bat. They have a long batting line-up,” Chopra said in his latest YouTube video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further suggested that Pandey can be replaced by an extra bowler that will also help the team strengthen their attack against DC.

“They can drop Pandey and play an extra bowler in K Gowtham or Ankit Rajpoot. It’s a harsh decision, but one that needs to be taken if Lucknow have to move forward in the right direction. I hope Gautam Gambhir takes it because Pandey is not just cutting it at this point of time. He has been given a prime number, as a result, the in-form batters are getting fewer overs to play,” Chopra added.

