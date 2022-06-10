For me, It Was More About the Battle Which I Won Against Myself: Hardik Pandya Opens up on His Comeback

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya opened up on his comeback to international cricketer after recovering from the back injury which pulled him down in the last couple of years. Hardik sustained an injury in 2019 and after that, he wasn’t able to attain full fitness, especially with his bowling. Team India backed him for his batting abilities but it didn’t turn out well for both parties as the cricketer then decided to take a short break to get back to his best after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The 28-year-old bounced back in the recently concluded IPL where he got the opportunity to lead an IPL franchise for the first time and he grabbed it from both ends. He led new franchise Gujarat Titans to the IPL title win on the first attempt. The season was more about Pandya’s resurgence where he attained his bowling fitness and showed that he still has a lot to give in Indian colours.

Talking about his comeback with Gujarat Titans, Pandya said that a lot of things were said to him before the comeback and he was more happy to win the battle against himself.

“Emotional-wise I was pretty alright. Obviously, I was happy but for me, it was more about the battle which I won against myself and kind of other things as well. Even qualifying was a big deal for me because a lot of people doubted us before we started. A lot of things were said for me before I made a comeback. For me, it was never about giving them answers but I was just proud of the process that I followed,” Hardik told Star Sports.

The 28-year-old led Gujarat from the front and promoted himself in the batting order which stabilized the team’s line-up. He displayed strong character as captain as his teammates heaped praises on him after the title-winning campaign.

Pandya further opened up on the sacrifices he’s made before the IPL to regain full fitness by following a disciplined training process.

“I’ve gotten up at 5 am in the morning to make sure I train and then make sure that the second time I train at 4 pm and give myself enough rest. I slept almost those four months at 9:30 pm. A lot of sacrifices were made but for me, it was the battle which I fought before playing the IPL. After seeing the result, it was more satisfying for me, as a cricketer,” he further added.

