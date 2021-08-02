‘For my first-ever interview as a broadcaster, he was there for me’ Dinesh Karthik shares BTS snaps with Rohit Sharma

India’s veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is all set to try something new as he kickstarted his journey as an interviewer. Karthik grabbed all the headlines during the final of the World Test Championship between India and New Zealand for to his impressive performance as a commentator for Sky Sports.

After receiving applause for his commentary skills, the KKR wicketkeeper will be seen donning the broadcaster hat. The first cricketer to grace Karthik’s show was none other than his close friend and India’s opening batsman Rohit Sharma. The Chennai-born penned a heartfelt note on his official Instagram handle to thank Rohit for being his first-ever guest.

Along with a sweet caption, Karthik shared some behind the scene pictures from the much-awaited interview. The seamer Shardul Thakur also made an appearance in one of the snaps and thus it is speculated that the pacer can make a cameo during the interview.

“When he walked on the field for the first time representing India, I was there as the non-striker. For my first-ever interview as a broadcaster, he was there for me."

“We spoke about Samaira, Ritika, his inner voice, moments when he cried, and also many fun stories. Thanks, Sham! Coming Soon!” Karthik wrote on Instagram.

Recently, the 36-year-old had also made a comment on English all-rounder Ben Stokes. For the unversed, Stokes has taken an indefinite break from the gentlemen’s game to prioritize his mental health. Commenting on the same via his Twitter handle, Karthik extended his support to Stokes while adding that it isn’t easy to live in a bio bubble.

“Omg, didn’t see that coming. I remember my best friend Abhinav Mukund speaking about it. Recently Virat Kohli also spoke about this being something very real in covid times. Quarantining and bubble life isn’t easy. I promise you. It looks easy because of the luxury, but the battle is within,” wrote Karthik.

