'For Three Years, I've Been Looking From Outside': India Star 'Grateful' For Being Part of T20I Team

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said that the urge and fire in the belly kept him going over the last decade. After a sensational 2022 Indian Premier League, Karthik returned to the Indian colours after almost three years. Karthik was the standout performer for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 and played a crucial role in their journey to the playoffs. The veteran wicketkeeper slammed 330 runs at a strike rate of 183.33 which is the reason why many backed him to play the finisher’s role for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The veteran glovesman said that he is proud to make a comeback to the Indian team and expressed his gratitude for every second he has been part of the squad.

“I am very happy, very proud. It’s an incredible atmosphere and team to be part of. For about three years, I’ve been looking from outside. I’ve been looking in how special feeling it is to be a part of this team. I am enjoying and very grateful for every second I am here,” Karthik said in a video uploaded by BCCI.

The wicketkeeper batter said the urge and fire in the belly to wear the Team India jersey has kept him going in the last decade.

“I think, I’ve been dropped so many times and I always wanted to make a comeback into the Indian team. I think that has been my biggest drive, whenever, whether I’ve played domestic, whether I’ve played IPL. The urge, the fire in the belly in terms of wanting to come back here, wear the national colours and represent the India team is something that I dream of everyday, and that is what has kept me going consistently in the last decade or so,” Karthik said in a video uploaded by BCCI on Twitter.

Karthik was part of India’s first T20I match which was played in 2006 which was played against South Africa but he has been in and out of the team after that. With Mahendra Singh Dhoni being the first-choice wicketkeeper and the Indian captain, Karthik wasn’t able to cement his place in the squad. However, he managed to get a place in crucial ICC tournaments including 2007 T20 WC and 2013 Champions Trophy.

He further talked about the tough phase in his life and how the people closed to him stood by him through thick and thin.

“I have always found ways to try and enhance my game. I had people around me who have really helped me in my journey. They are some very special people. They have also been part of the journey, part of the ups and downs and the fact that I have always wanted to get back to the Indian colours. The shining light in my life for a very long time. It’s almost a decade and a half, a lot of things changed. It’s a good feeling to know that you have played the first T20I for the country and now you are playing South Africa again. It’s a lovely feeling,” he added.

