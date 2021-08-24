For U-19 World Cup Preparatory Tournament, India to Field Two Teams Against Bangladesh And Sri Lanka

With the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 just a few months away, the BCCI has reportedly set in motion the process to start building a team for the marquee event. West Indies will be hosting the junior world cup for the first time with around 16 teams to take part next year.

With the coronavirus pandemic upending the cricket calendar since March 2020, U-19 cricket has suffered the most with no matches since the U-19 World Cup held in South Africa last year where Bangladesh defeated India in the final to become the champions.

As per a report in The Times of India, BCCI will hold two U-19 domestic tournaments including Vinoo Mankad Trophy, and a Challenger Trophy to start identifying players for the world cup. The events will get underway from the second half of September.

“The board usually arranges multiple U-19 series - both home and overseas - to prepare a crop of U-19 cricketers for the World Cup. The pandemic has hampered the normal process. It’s important for the young boys to have some international experience," the daily quoted an unnamed BCCI official as saying,

Apart from that, BCCI will also host an U-19 four-team tournament which will see participation of two Indian sides apart from defending world champions Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

“Bangladesh are a tough opposition in U-19 cricket. This tournament help will test out the players," the official said.

The names of the junior national selectors are also expected to be finalised by the first week of September.

11 teams from the previous U-19 World Cup have been given an automatic berth for the 2022 event while the remaining five spots will be filled by the winners of regional qualifying tournaments.

