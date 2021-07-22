FOR vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match, July 22, 6:30 PM IST

Forenom Royals vs Pakistanska Forening Dream11, FOR vs PF Dream11 Latest Update, FOR vs PF Dream11 Win, FOR vs PF Dream11 App, FOR vs PF Dream11 2021, FOR vs PF Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, FOR vs PF Dream11 Live Streaming

FOR vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 between Forenom Royals and Pakistanska Forening:

Forenom Royals will lock horns with Pakistanska Forening in the 16th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. The thriller will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 22, Thursday at 6:30 PM IST.

Forenom Royals aren’t enjoying an ideal outing in the T10 Championship. They find themselves sitting at the second last position on Group A points table with just two victories from five league matches. The Royals will head into the contest on Thursday after facing a defeat at the hands of Botkyrka by six wickets. Forenom need to take some harsh calls to make a comeback in the competition before it’s too late.

Pakistanska Forening, on the other hand, are in terrific form in the ECS T10 Sweden 2021. Forening are yet to lose a game are thus far they have won all their five league games. They are currently atop the Group A standings. Pakistanska Forening defeated Botkyrka by four wickets in their most outing of the competition. The team will be hoping to continue their winning streak against the Royals too.

Ahead of the match between Forenom Royals and Pakistanska Forening; here is everything you need to know:

FOR vs PF Telecast

The Forenom Royals vs Pakistanska Forening match will not be broadcasted in India.

FOR vs PF Live Streaming

The match between FOR vs PF is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

FOR vs PF Match Details

The 16th match of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 will be played between Forenom Royals and Pakistanska Forening at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 22, Thursday at 6:30 PM IST.

FOR vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- K Jalali

Vice-Captain- Z Aslam

Suggested Playing XI for FOR vs PF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: A Ram

Batsmen: F Chaudhry, A Pandey, W Hassan

All-rounders: R Juneja, A Tiwari, S A Khan, K Jalali

Bowlers: Z Aslam, B Muhammad, A Bendre

FOR vs PF Probable XIs:

Forenom Royals: Majid Mustafa (c & wk), Arslan Bajwa, Amir Husseini, Pardeep Singh, Pradeep Mishra, Abid Sayyid, Hani Hassan, Abdullah Abrar, Mahmood Ahmad, Zeeshan Haider, Sukhbir Singh

Pakistanska Forening: Bilal Muhammad (C), Faraan Chaudhry, Kamran Zia (WK), Waqar Hassan, Sameer Ali Khan, Shari Shaji, Usama Chaudhry, Zubair Aslam, Abdullah Khalil, Khalil Jalali, Jamal Awan

