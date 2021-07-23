FOR vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2021, July 23 04:30 pm IST

FOR vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 Match between Forenom Royals vs Pakistanska Forening:In the 19th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Sweden, the Forenom Royals will be up against Pakistanska Forening on Friday. The match between FOR vs PF is slated to kick off at 04:30 pm (IST) and it will take place at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm.

The Forenom Royals needs to buckle up as the tournament is nearing its business end. So far, in this season, Royals have failed in impressing the fans with their performance. They have managed to win just two out of their opening five games and currently occupy the second-last position in the points table.

On the other hand, Pakistanska Forening leads the point table and are having a perfect season. Forening are yet to lose a game this season and are just a few steps away from confirming their berth in the next stage of the league.

Ahead of today’s ECS T10 Sweden match between Forenom Royals and Pakistanska Forening; here is everything you need to know about the encounter:

FOR vs PF Telecast

The match between FOR vs PF will not be not televised in India.

FOR vs PF Live Streaming

The match between FOR vs PF can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

FOR vs PF Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, July 23 at Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm. The FOR vs PF match will start at 04:30 pm (IST).

FOR vs PF captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sameer Ali Khan

Vice-captain: Bilal Muhammad

FOR vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Usama Chaudhry, Anirudh Ram

Batsmen: Waciar Hassan, Faraan Chaudhry, Ankit Pandey

All-Rounders: Sameer Ali Khan, Arpit Tiwari, Rohit Juneja

Bowlers: Zubair Islam, Ameya Bendre, Bilal Muhammad

FOR vs PF probable playing XI:

Forenom Royals Predicted Playing XI: Anirudh Ram, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Jayshil Kothari, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Sahli Prashar, Ameya Bendre, Srujan Gorthi, Rohit Juneja, Prabhu Dorairaj, Srinivas Manem

Pakistanska Forening Predicted Playing XI: Abdullah Khalil, Zubair Aslam, Mohammed Vajjih Ali, Sameer Ali Khan, Usama Chaudhry, Shari Shaji, Kamran Zia, Bilal Muhammad, Faraan Chaudhry, Waciar Hassan, Hammad Iftikhar

