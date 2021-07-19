FOR vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match, July 19, 6:30 pm IST

FOR vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 between Forenom Royals and Stockholm:

The Forenom Royals will square off against Stockholm in the fourth match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Sweden. The thrilling encounter will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Monday, July 19, at 6:30 pm IST.

The Forenom Royals will be making their debut in the ECS T10 Sweden on Monday. They are a relatively new side as they were formed in 2015 and will be hoping have a memorable debut this season. The upcoming match against Stockholm will be their second game on Monday, as they will be locking horns with Botkyrka at 2:30 pm IST at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Stockholm will also be playing their second game after finishing their encounter against Pakistanska Forening at 4:30 pm IST. They are one of the oldest cricket clubs in Sweden, who finished sixth in the league phase of the ECS Stockholm tournament last year. They will aim for an improved performance in the ongoing tournament.

Ahead of the match between Forenom Royals and Stockholm; here is everything you need to know:

FOR vs STO Telecast

The Forenom Royals vs Stockholm match will not be broadcasted in India.

FOR vs STO Live Streaming

The match between FOR vs STO is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

FOR vs STO Match Details

The third match of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 will be played between Forenom Royals and Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Monday, July 19, at 6:30 pm IST.

FOR vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chenna Nali

Vice-Captain: Arpit Tiwari

Suggested Playing XI for FOR vs STO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Mathur

Batsmen: Kaushik Vats, Srinivas Manem, Sahil Prashar

All-rounders: Himanshu Patel, Chenna Nali, Arpit Tiwari, Rohit Juneja

Bowlers: Avinash Upadhyaya, Akhilesh Balusu, Deepjagan Singh

FOR vs STO Probable XIs:

Forenom Royals: Anirudh Ram, Ameya Bendre, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Arpit Tiwari, , Ankit Pandey, Srujan Gorthi, Kranthi Badagu, Sashikanth Raavikanti, Chitrapalsingh Ailsinghani, Akhilesh Balusu, Srinivas Manem

Stockholm: Vinod Chalindra, Ankit Tiwari, Himanshu Patel, Goutam Ramamurthy, Abhishek Mathur, Chenna Nali (wk), Kaushik Vats, Santosh Yadlapalli (c), Jyotimoi Saikia, Avinash Upadhyaya, Deepjagan Singh

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here