‘Forever By Your Side’ - Natasa Stankovic Wishes Hardik Pandya on His Birthday | WATCH

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated his 29th birthday on October 11. The cricketer received loads of wishes from friends, family and fans on his special day. Natasa Stankovic also came with an oh-so-cute note for her beau Hardik Pandya, who is in Australia gearing up for the World Cup.

Natasa shared a reel which showed glimpses of unseen pictures from their private album.

ALSO READ: IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: All-round India Thrash South Africa by 7 Wickets to Clinch Series 2-1

The video begins with Hardik carrying and moving around with his son Agastya. The next pictures show the father-son adorably bonding with each other as they are seen cuddling, swimming, playing and so much more. The second half of the video features glimpses of the trio spending time together.

Along with the video, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my soulmate. You make us all proud. Keep shining bright my star. Forever by your side, Hardik Pandya. We love you”. Take a look at the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković Pandya (@natasastankovic__)

As soon as Natasa shared the birthday wish for her husband, Hardik was quick enough to leave a comment on the post. He wrote, “Love you, baby”. Apart from that, friends and fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice.

Some of the users couldn’t stop gushing over how adorable the post is, while some went on to wish the birthday boy. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday, Champion”, while another wrote, “This is such a sweet video, watching it on repeat”. Some users also commented with multiple red heart emojis.

Hardik is currently in Australia with Team India, preparing for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which begins next week. Natasa Stankovic Pandya recently shared another post for her husband as she misses him. In the first picture, the duo is seen posing for the camera together. The second and third picture shows Hardik and Agastya having some early morning cuddles and giggles. Take a look at the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković Pandya (@natasastankovic__)

Hardik Pandya is a part of India’s T20 World Cup team. The team will begin its campaign against Pakistan on October 23, 2022, in Melbourne.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here