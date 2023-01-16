'Forever Grateful and Indebted': Rishabh Pant Thanks 'Two Heroes' For Helping Him During Accident

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Monday made his first social media appearance since meeting with a horrific car accident. The 25-year-old shared a picture of two boys on his official Twitter handle and thanked them for saving his life after the car crash.

Pant was travelling to Roorkee when his luxury car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on the morning of January 30 and burst into flames. Pant had a close shave as he was pulled out of the destroyed vehicle but suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital.

On Monday, Pant tweeted that his surgery was successful and his recovery has been great. The Indian cricketer also shared a photo oAll indiaf two boys, named Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar. Calling them a hero, Pant mentioned that he will forever be grateful to both of them.

“I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I’ll be forever grateful and indebted,” Pant wrote on Twitter.

I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I’ll be forever grateful and indebted 🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/iUcg2tazIS— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023

In another post, Pant thanked his fans and all other people who have been wishing for his speedy recovery.

“I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. Just wanted to let everyone know that my surgery was successful, and I am grateful to be on the road to recovery. My spirits are high, and I’m feeling better every day and I want to extend my gratitude to all of you for your kind words, support and positive energy during this difficult time,” he wrote.

From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field. #grateful #blessed— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023

Pant was driving from Delhi to his home in Roorkee to spend the new year with his family there when the accident occurred. A Haryana Roadways driver rushed to the spot and pulled the cricketer out from the vehicle before it caught fire. He was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to Max Hospital Dehradun.

On January 4, the BCCI announced that it had made all the necessary arrangements to shift Rishabh to Mumbai where he will be treated at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. The board further stated that the wicketkeeper-batter will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here