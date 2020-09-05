Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Forever Grateful for the Valuable Lessons Coach: Virat Kohli Says on Teacher's Day

The 31-year-old Kohli had played his first ODI against Sri Lanka at Dambulla on August 18, 2008, and managed to score just 12 runs.

Cricketnext Staff |September 5, 2020, 7:47 PM IST
On the grand occasion of Teachers' Day, skipper Virat Kohli recalled the influence of his first childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, stating that he is forever grateful to him for all valuable lessons.

Sharing a picture with his childhood coach on social media, Kohli captioned the post as: "Teacher gives you many valuable lessons in your journey. Forever grateful for the ones I got from my coach Mr Rajkumar Sharma. Happy Teacher's Day to all the teachers who have guided their students in their journeys."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain resumed training after a five-month coronavirus-forced hiatus. The net session was also attended by South African pace legend Dale Steyn and RCB team director Mike Hesson.

"(It went) much better than expected, to be honest. I was pretty scared. I hadn't picked up a bat for five months, but yeah it came out better than I thought, to be honest," Kohli was quoted as saying by the franchise's website.

The 31-year-old, who was RCB's highest run-getter last year, said staying fit during the lockdown helped him to react better during the net session even though he was training after a long break.

"I've trained quite a bit during the lockdown, so I'm feeling quite fit and that helps. Because the body is light and you react better, I feel like I have more time on the ball. That's a big plus," he said.

"Otherwise you come heavier into the season, the body isn't moving as much, and it starts playing on mind, but yeah, as I said it went much better than I expected."

RCB arrived in Dubai last week ahead of the 13th IPL which is scheduled to begin on September 19. The cash-rich T20 event was moved out of India due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

