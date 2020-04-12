Forever Indebted to Dhoni, Fleming for Keeping Faith in Me: Watson
Australian all-rounder Shane Watson said that the ability to trust players and keep faith in them is what sets Chennai Super Kings apart from other franchises. Watson had won the Indian Premier League title in the inaugural season with the Rajasthan Royals and a decade later, he won it again with CSK in 2018.
