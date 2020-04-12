Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Forever Indebted to Dhoni, Fleming for Keeping Faith in Me: Watson

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson said that the ability to trust players and keep faith in them is what sets Chennai Super Kings apart from other franchises. Watson had won the Indian Premier League title in the inaugural season with the Rajasthan Royals and a decade later, he won it again with CSK in 2018.

IANS |April 12, 2020, 9:41 AM IST
Forever Indebted to Dhoni, Fleming for Keeping Faith in Me: Watson

Sydney: Australian all-rounder Shane Watson said that the ability to trust players and keep faith in them is what sets Chennai Super Kings apart from other franchises. Watson had won the Indian Premier League title in the inaugural season with the Rajasthan Royals and a decade later, he won it again with CSK in 2018.

"You can go for 10 games not scoring runs and still get picked. Last season, thank you to M.S. Dhoni and Stephen Fleming for keeping the faith," he said in an Instagram live session on CSK's handle.

"Every other franchise would have been 'You are gone. Thank you for coming, but you are sitting and you are running the drinks'," he said.

He smashed 117 off 57 balls in an innings that included 11 fours and eight sixes in the 2018 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad to almost single-handedly take CSK to victory. He almost repeated the heroics the next year against Mumbai Indians, scoring 80 off 59 but CSK fell incredibly short of MI's total of 149.

Watson had experienced a lean run in the early part of that season but started firing towards the latter stages.

"Through that period, unfortunately I felt like I was batting well but I was just not scoring runs and that kept going on and on. At some stage I was feeling after a couple of games that they are going to have to move me on, but they didn't," said Watson.

"And then when things turned around, which I knew it would at some stage, I thanked MS and Fleming for keeping the faith, and they said there was never any doubt," he said.

"And that's phenomenal. That made me feel 10-foot tall. That's the power of amazing leadership. To know when to stick with people you believe in, and that's amazing for me. And I am forever indebted to those guys."

38-year-old Watson was expected to turn up in CSK colours once again in the season opener for IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the start of the season to be postponed to April 15, which itself is now uncertain due to the ongoing lockdown in India and rapidly rising cases of infection.

CSKiplMS DhoniShane Watsonstephen fleming

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more