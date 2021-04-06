CRICKETNEXT

Former Australia Captain Michael Clarke Turns 40, Celebrates in Style

Apart from Pip, another noticeable absence was that of Clarke’s ex-wife Kyly.

Australian cricket legend Michael Clarke turned 40 on April 2 and to celebrate the special day, the cricketerhosted a white-themed birthday party in Sydney on Saturday. The gathering, which had an all-white dress code for the attendees, was held at Clarke’s bachelor pad in Sydney east. The bashwas attended by a number of Clarke’s celebrity palswho enjoyed cocktails and a delicious assortment of catered platters.

The party host Clarke did put up a picture of himself digging into a platter full of figs, berries, apricots, crackers, and cheese on social media with the caption, “Test match prep ##40: Celebrating in style.”

Although the guest list included celebrity accountant Anthony Bell, model Laura Csortan, art collector Dina Broadhurst, and Michael’s pregnant personal assistant Sasha Armstrong, the absence of fashion designer Pip Edwards was quite noticeable.

As per the pictures from social media, Clarke’s party had outdoor picnic rugs and cushions for guests to sit on underneath fringed umbrellas, as well as white and clear cocktail tables in the courtyard.

In February, it was reported that the pair had split less than a year after the duo went public with their relationship. However, her absence came as a little shock for everyone as the couple had sparked reconciliation rumors just a week earlier after they were reportedly spotted enjoying a meal together in Sydney.

Apart from Pip, another noticeable absence was that of Clarke’s ex-wife Kyly, who on Saturday was attending the wrap party for Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars.

However, Pip and Michael again got the rumor mill going as the very next day i.e on Sunday, the couple was pictured boarding a boat together at Sydney’s Rose Bay Marinas along with Pip’s 13-year-old son, Justice.

 

