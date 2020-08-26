Former Australia Opener Chris Rogers Appointed Victoria Coach

Sydney: Former Australia test opener Chris "Buck" Rogers was named head coach of Victoria on Wednesday, charged with returning the powerhouse state to the top of Sheffield Shield cricket.Rogers, who was handed a two-year deal, scored more than 25,000 first-class runs, including 2,000 as first-choice opener for the test side after a recall late in his career, before retiring in 2016.
"I’m looking forward to working with this talented squad of players and coaches," said Rogers, who has coached in Cricket Australia's high-performance set-up for the last two years.
"I've been lucky enough to work with many of the Victorian players in recent years and I look forward to working with them to achieve individual and team success."
Victoria finished second behind New South Wales in the truncated 2019-20 Sheffield Shield competition but were second-to-last in the most recent edition of the domestic limited overs tournament, the Marsh One-Day Cup.
Prolific former test quick Jason Gillespie was announced as the new coach of South Australia last week.
The dates for 2020-21 Sheffield Shield season have yet to be announced because of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, former Australia all-rounder Cameron White has announced his retirement from professional cricket, bringing down curtains on a career that spanned almost two decades. The 37-year-old, who played four Tests, 91 ODIs and 47 T20Is and also captained Australia seven times in limited-overs cricket, said he will focus on coaching now.
"I've definitely finished up playing, that's for sure," he told cricket.com.au. "I had a one-year playing contract with the Strikers. I only played a handful of games with them last year and in those games I would have needed to play really well to get another deal." "To be totally honest, I'm pretty content. I think my time is definitely up, I've had enough from a playing point of view and I'm ready to focus on coaching," he added.
Former Australia Opener Chris Rogers Appointed Victoria Coach
