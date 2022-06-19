Former Australia Test Star Reveals His Alleged Kidnapping Ordeal: 'Stripped me Naked, Beat me up And Then Just Dumped me'

Former Australia cricketer Stuart MacGill has revealed some details surrounding his alleged kidnapping ordeal in April 2021 when he was ‘bundled into a car’ and then beaten up before being dumped. Following the shocking incident, four men were arrested that included brother of his partner Maria O’Meagher.

“It was not something you’d even like to happen to your worst enemy,” MacGill told Adam Gilchrist on SEN WA Breakfast. “Later in the day, it was getting quite dark, I was bundled into a car.”

MacGill though said he cannot go into every detail as the case won’t go into court until October 2023.

“I didn’t want to get into the car, I said to them twice, ‘I’m not getting in the car,’ but then it became obvious they were armed, and they said, ‘We know you’re not involved, we just want to have a chat,’ then they put me in the car and I was in the car for an hour and a half,” MaGill said.

MacGill represented Australia in 44 Tests and three ODIs between 1998 and 2008. He took 214 wickets during his international career.

The 51-year-old said he was stripped naked, threatened and beaten during the ordeal. “I didn’t know where we were, I didn’t know where we were going and I was scared. From that point, they stripped me naked, beat me up, threatened me and then just dumped me. That was over the course of maybe three hours out in the middle of nowhere in a little shed,” he said.

“I was scared, I was humiliated and I really didn’t know what was going to happen. Then they chucked me back in the car and dropped me in Belmore, and I didn’t really know where I was then either, to be honest. I basically ran away for a month afterward,” he added.

However, two of the alleged kidnappers have claimed MacGill came with them willingly and also claimed he’s involved in drug trade.

“Maria chucked me in the back of her car, I was in the boot, I got out of my unit, then I had a couple of mates who very generously put me up in hotels around Sydney for two or three weeks, and then I went away with (a friend),” MacGill said.

He continued, “We ended up driving up the coast of New South Wales and through Queensland and ended up on Fraser Island, so all up I was probably away for six weeks or so. By the time I got home most of the guys had been arrested, which was good.”

