fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

15 Mar, 202014:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202014:00 IST

Former Australia Wicket-keeper Replaces Greg Chappell as Talent Manager

Cricket Australia has confirmed that former Australia wicket-keeper Graham Manou is set to succeed Greg Chappell as the new national talent manager.

IANS |September 27, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
Manou, who played one Test and four ODIs for Australia, has been serving as Australia's national pathway manager for the last three years and will continue to hold that role, combining his duties with his new role as the national talent manager.

Chappell, a veteran of 87 Tests and 74 ODIs, was appointed CA's national talent manager in 2011 and after serving for nine years, he will be retiring at the end of this month.

In November 2016, Chappell joined the selection panel on an interim basis before his position was made permanent. He combined his role as national talent manager with that of the national selection panel for the Australia men's team.

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts lauded Chappell's contribution to the game and said, "Greg has had a profound and positive impact on cricket for generations."

"Greg was one of the finest players in the history of international cricket. Additionally, as a captain, coach, selector, and mentor, Greg has been a true pioneer and innovator," the ICC official website quoted Roberts as saying.

The cricket board will now look for a replacement national selector, which will be announced in due course of time.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
