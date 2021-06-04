CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Former Australian Cricketer Stuart MacGill Forced to Shut Down Sydney Restaurant After Kidnapping Incident

Former Australian Cricketer Stuart MacGill Forced to Shut Down Sydney Restaurant After Kidnapping Incident

Former Australian Cricketer Stuart MacGill Forced to Shut Down Sydney Restaurant After Kidnapping Incident

This is the recent development after MacGill was abducted in April over a drug dispute.

Former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill and his partner Maria O’Meagher were forced to shut down their Sydney restaurant, which they have been running for five years, after the landlord seized the building. This comes after after MacGill was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted in April over a drug dispute.

MacGill was abducted at gunpoint at the southwestern Sydney property, according to reports. As per the police, MacGill was forced into a vehicle near his home at Cremorne on Sydney’s lower north shore and taken to a Bringelly property in the city’s southwest area. He was reportedly assaulted, threatened with a gun.

The police statement, however, mentions that the legspinner was purely a victim and was not involved in any illegal activity.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia Maria said that the couple had been under a lot of stress and hence decided to shut down their restaurant, Aristotle’s Neutral Bay. She also told the news website that the decision was also the result of a rent hike and poor business conditions in the area.

In a Facebook post, the couple mentioned that they were trying to negotiate for rent relief due to the ongoing pandemic with the landlord, but unfortunately had no success. Believing that the pandemic is over in the country, the landlord wanted to increase the rent, and hence their only option was to shut down their business.

The social media post also read how their families have had to deal with another series of threats after what happened to MacGill. As restaurant owners, the couple had to incur extra staff costs to cover their absence which had a detrimental impact on their business, read the post.

The couple is now looking forward to taking some time off to spend with their loved ones and promises that they will hopefully see their customers at their new venture in the not too distant future.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches