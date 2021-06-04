Former Australian Cricketer Stuart MacGill Forced to Shut Down Sydney Restaurant After Kidnapping Incident

Former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill and his partner Maria O’Meagher were forced to shut down their Sydney restaurant, which they have been running for five years, after the landlord seized the building. This comes after after MacGill was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted in April over a drug dispute.

MacGill was abducted at gunpoint at the southwestern Sydney property, according to reports. As per the police, MacGill was forced into a vehicle near his home at Cremorne on Sydney’s lower north shore and taken to a Bringelly property in the city’s southwest area. He was reportedly assaulted, threatened with a gun.

The police statement, however, mentions that the legspinner was purely a victim and was not involved in any illegal activity.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia Maria said that the couple had been under a lot of stress and hence decided to shut down their restaurant, Aristotle’s Neutral Bay. She also told the news website that the decision was also the result of a rent hike and poor business conditions in the area.

In a Facebook post, the couple mentioned that they were trying to negotiate for rent relief due to the ongoing pandemic with the landlord, but unfortunately had no success. Believing that the pandemic is over in the country, the landlord wanted to increase the rent, and hence their only option was to shut down their business.

The social media post also read how their families have had to deal with another series of threats after what happened to MacGill. As restaurant owners, the couple had to incur extra staff costs to cover their absence which had a detrimental impact on their business, read the post.

The couple is now looking forward to taking some time off to spend with their loved ones and promises that they will hopefully see their customers at their new venture in the not too distant future.

