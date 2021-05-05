- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
Former Australian Test Cricketer Kidnapped, Assaulted and Threatened with Firearm
Former Australia spinner Stuart Macgill was held for ransom in Sydney and was released an hour later.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 5, 2021, 7:40 AM IST
Former Australia Test cricketer Stuart Macgill is said to be kidnapped and was also held for ransom by some men in Australia’s Sydney. According to ‘The Daily Telegraph’ the local cops have confirmed that a 50-year-old was ‘confronted’ and abducted at gunpoint. In-fact the incident happened on April 14 but came to light later.
‘Cricketer Abducted on Gunpoint’
During the abduction, the former cricketer was then forced into a vehicle forcibly by two men and driven to the Belmore area of the city and was released after an hour. An investigation is underway. “Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives, with assistance from Raptor Squad and the Public Order and Riot Squad, arrested four men – aged 27, 29, 42 and 46 – from 6am today (Wednesday 5 May 2021),” police said in a statement.“The men were taken to local police stations where charges are expected to be laid.“Officers are currently in the process of executing search warrants at homes at Sutherland, Caringbah, Brighton Le-Sands, Banksia and Marrickville.”
Outshone Shane Warne on ’98 West Indies Tour
Macgill played 44 Test matches for Australia and 3 ODIs. The leg spinner made his Test debut in 1998 and went onto made a statement the very next year as he outshone the then Aussie spin star Shane Warne, with a sublime performance in West Indies. He called time on his career in 2008 and made a comeback in 2011 playing for Sydney Sixers at the Big Bash League. He also got a contract to play at the Bangladesh Premier League.
Never Quite Made It
Despite his uncanny action and burst of occasional performance, Macgill never quite captured the imagination of the cricket fan as he was never consistent. Never played regularly in Australia jersey for a long time.
