Former Bangladesh Captain Habibul Bashar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar has tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 and is currently in home quarantine, according to a report here. Bashar, a current national selector, is the latest to get infected following positive test results of Test captain Mominul Haque and all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad earlier this week.

"I was really careful, but still I got infected," Bashar told Bangla Tribune.

"There's nothing we can do. The virus won't let go of anyone. I felt feverish from Monday, and then it got to 102 degrees. It continued into Tuesday, so I tested on Wednesday morning and received the result in the evening."

The 48-year-old, who has played 50 Tests and 111 ODIs for his country, was a regular during training and matches at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in the last few months. He is hoping to recover ahead of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup later this month.

Some of the other Bangladesh stars who have recovered from COVID-19 are Mashrafe Mortaza, Abu Jayed and Saif Hassan.