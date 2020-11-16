Former Bangladesh Under-19 Cricketer Mohammad Sozib Kills Himself at 21

Former Bangladesh Under-19 cricketer Mohammad Sozib has died at his residence in Durgapur. He was 21. According to the local police, it was a case of suicide.

Former Bangladesh Under-19 cricketer Mohammad Sozib has died at his residence in Durgapur. He was 21. According to the local police, it was a case of suicide. Sozib was a right-hand batsman who was a part of the Tigers’ U19 World Cup squad. Although he travelled to New Zealand, he was not included in the playing eleven. He also featured in the Bangladesh U19’s Asia Cup squad. In 2017, he represented his country in three Youth ODIs against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Sojib last played competitive cricket for Shinepukur Cricket Club in the Dhaka Premier League in March 2018. He was not included in the squad for the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Khaled Mahmud, who is also the head coach of Bangla Trac Academy in Rajshahi where Sozib started training in 2008, was shocked by the incident. “I can't believe what I heard. I am feeling extremely sad hearing the news. He was an opening batsman who bowled medium-pace, and he played for Shinepukur Cricket Club,” said Mahmud.

BCB's game development manager Abu Enam Mohammad was also saddened by the incident. “Sozib, along with Saif and Afif (Hussain), was part of our under-19 2018 batch. He was on standby in the World Cup. He played against Sri Lanka As well as in the Asia Cup. It was really sad to hear that,” Mohammad told BDCerizim.

“It’s tough to say whether it’s from depression or anything else. He hasn’t been regular in cricket in the past few years. He became too much Rajshahi centric. He played just first division and Premier League in Dhaka,” he said.

“He wasn’t even in the Bangabandhu T20 draft. I don’t know if there is anything to be frustrated. He even played a match in Rajshahi day before yesterday,” Mohammad added.

Tanumoy Ghosh, a cricketer from Rajshahi, also expressed his sorrow at the incident. He said he always believed that Sozib could play for a long time because he was so hard working in the academy. “It is sad to hear what happened to him,” said Ghosh.