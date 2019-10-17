Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Former Batsman Gus Logie Appointed Interim Coach of West Indies Women's Team

Former West Indies batsman Gus Logie will take over as interim coach of the West Indies women's team.

Cricketnext Staff |October 17, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
Former Batsman Gus Logie Appointed Interim Coach of West Indies Women's Team

Former West Indies batsman Gus Logie will take over as interim coach of the West Indies women's team, with his immediate assignment the series against India where the two teams will play three ODIs and fivw T20Is.

Logie will replace Henderson Springer, who will continue to provide assistance to CWI's Coaching Education programs. Cricket West Indies is already looking for a new full-time head coach.

"Gus has a long history with West Indies cricket, both as a player and as a coach," WI's Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said. "He has been a part of the women's team for the last two years and knows the players techniques and skill sets. I have no doubt he will continue his hard work in preparing the team for India Women and then the T20 World Cup next year.

"We are extremely grateful to Hendy for his contribution to the women's program over the last two years and we will continue to exploit his prior experience within Coaching Education."

The Indian women's team will reach West Indies on October 23, and the first ODI will be played on November 1.

gus logielogiewest indieWest IndiesWest Indies women

Related stories

England Fast Bowler Jenny Gunn Announces Retirement
Cricketnext Staff | October 16, 2019, 9:42 AM IST

England Fast Bowler Jenny Gunn Announces Retirement

ICC Increases Prize Pot for Women's T20I World Cup by 320%
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 1:37 PM IST

ICC Increases Prize Pot for Women's T20I World Cup by 320%

Cricket Prize Money Parity For Aussie Women's T20 Team
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 1:34 PM IST

Cricket Prize Money Parity For Aussie Women's T20 Team

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more