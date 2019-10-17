Former West Indies batsman Gus Logie will take over as interim coach of the West Indies women's team, with his immediate assignment the series against India where the two teams will play three ODIs and fivw T20Is.
Logie will replace Henderson Springer, who will continue to provide assistance to CWI's Coaching Education programs. Cricket West Indies is already looking for a new full-time head coach.
"Gus has a long history with West Indies cricket, both as a player and as a coach," WI's Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said. "He has been a part of the women's team for the last two years and knows the players techniques and skill sets. I have no doubt he will continue his hard work in preparing the team for India Women and then the T20 World Cup next year.
"We are extremely grateful to Hendy for his contribution to the women's program over the last two years and we will continue to exploit his prior experience within Coaching Education."
The Indian women's team will reach West Indies on October 23, and the first ODI will be played on November 1.
Former Batsman Gus Logie Appointed Interim Coach of West Indies Women's Team
