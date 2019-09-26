Former BCCI Chief Srinivasan's Daughter Rupa Gurunath Elected TNCA President
Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan, was on Thursday elected unopposed as president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), making her the first woman to head a state unit of the Indian Board.
