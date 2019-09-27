Former BCCI President Anurag Thakur's Younger Brother Arun is New HPCA Chief
Arun Dhumal, younger brother of former BCCI president and current MoS (finance) Anurag Thakur was elected president of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) unopposed, during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday.
