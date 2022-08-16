Former BCCI Secretary Amitabh Choudhary Passes Away

Veteran cricket Administrator Amitabh Choudhary passed away in the early hours of Tuesday. The development was confirmed by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association officials. It was learned that he suffered a heart attack that led to his unfortunate demise.

Chaudhary had served as the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the past and was in charge of the JSCA for over 10 years. Speaking with leading Indian daily, The Indian Express, Choudhary’s colleague Anirudh Chaudhary said,

“Amitabh’s contribution to the game of cricket in Jharkhand was immense. He will be missed by JSCA and it will be difficult to fill the void left by him in Jharkhand. I offer my condolences to his family, friends, and well-wishers,” Anirudh Chaudhary was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ | 2 Years of MS Dhoni’s Retirement: ICC Pays Tribute to Indian Legend with a Heart-warming Video – WATCH

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren took to Twitter and offered his condolences to Chaudhary’s family.

#JPSC के पूर्व अध्यक्ष श्री अमिताभ चौधरी जी के आकस्मिक निधन की दुःखद खबर मिली।

पूर्व IPS अधिकारी अमिताभ जी ने राज्य में क्रिकेट के खेल को बढ़ाने में भी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई थी।

परमात्मा दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान कर शोक संतप्त परिवार को दुःख की घड़ी सहन करने की शक्ति दे। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 16, 2022

Choudhary, a former IPS, has tried his hands in politics as well but his passion was the gentlemen’s game. Back in 2005-06, he was Team India manager in Zimbabwe, the tour that marked the beginning of the Sourav Ganguly-Greg Chappell saga.

During the regime of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in the BCCI, he also served as its acting secretary. However, he faced tougher administrative challenges. He dealt with the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble fall-out which saw the latter’s exit as India’s head coach in 2017.

Choudhary played a huge role in shifting the base of Jharkhand cricket from Jamshedpur to Ranchi. Under his watch, the capital city of Jharkhand got a world-class stadium where one of the ends was named after him.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here