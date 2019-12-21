Former India captain and Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Shantha Rangaswamy has been asked to depose before BCCI ethics officer DK Jain on 28 December to explain the Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against her.
The CAC comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Rangaswamy had resigned after getting conflict of interest notice from Jain in September, following the complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.
Earlier this week, Kapil and Gaekwad were asked to depose before Jain on 27 and 28 December respectively. Rangaswamy's hearing has been listed alongside Gaekwad's on 28 December.
"Like Kapil and Gaekwad, Rangaswamy too has been called to give clarification," a BCCI source told PTI on Friday.
BCCI employee Mayank Parikh, who also faces conflict of interest charges, has also been asked to depose on 27 December.
Kapil has already said he won't be attending the hearing as the CAC is non-existent while Gaekwad will travel to Mumbai to appear in person. It is still not known if Rangaswamy will travel for the hearing next week.
The Kapil-led CAC, when it was existent, had appointed the senior men's and women's head coach.
Being part of CAC is an honorary job and World Cup-winning captain Kapil had earlier made it clear that conflict of interest should not be applicable to those who are not being paid for their services. Gaekwad too agreed with Kapil's view on the subject.
Conflict of interest is a serious issue facing Indian cricket and the board has sought Supreme Court's directions on the matter.
As per the existing constitution, no person can occupy more than one post at the same time.
In the complaint, Gupta had claimed that Kapil, Gaekwad and Rangaswamy don multiple cricketing roles.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Former CAC Member Shantha Rangaswamy to Depose Before BCCI Ethics Officer
Former India captain and Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Shantha Rangaswamy has been asked to depose before BCCI ethics officer DK Jain on 28 December.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 20, 2019, 3:42 PM IST
Cricket Advisory Committee Will be Formed in Next Couple of Days: Sourav Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | December 14, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
CAC & Selection Committee Unlikely to be Formed Before January SC Hearing
Cricketnext Staff | December 11, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
'Unfortunate' That Ganguly is Trying to Reverse Reforms, Says Justice Lodha
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion All Fixtures
Team Rankings