Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

271 (85.5)

Pakistan lead by 99 runs
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 15, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 21 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sylhet Thunder *

19/1 (2.2)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 6, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 21 December, 2019

1ST INN

Adelaide Strikers *

50/2 (8.0)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder

Toss won by Sydney Thunder (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Former CAC Member Shantha Rangaswamy to Depose Before BCCI Ethics Officer

Former India captain and Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Shantha Rangaswamy has been asked to depose before BCCI ethics officer DK Jain on 28 December.

PTI |December 21, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
Former CAC Member Shantha Rangaswamy to Depose Before BCCI Ethics Officer

Former India captain and Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Shantha Rangaswamy has been asked to depose before BCCI ethics officer DK Jain on 28 December to explain the Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against her.

The CAC comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Rangaswamy had resigned after getting conflict of interest notice from Jain in September, following the complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.

Earlier this week, Kapil and Gaekwad were asked to depose before Jain on 27 and 28 December respectively. Rangaswamy's hearing has been listed alongside Gaekwad's on 28 December.

"Like Kapil and Gaekwad, Rangaswamy too has been called to give clarification," a BCCI source told PTI on Friday.

BCCI employee Mayank Parikh, who also faces conflict of interest charges, has also been asked to depose on 27 December.

Kapil has already said he won't be attending the hearing as the CAC is non-existent while Gaekwad will travel to Mumbai to appear in person. It is still not known if Rangaswamy will travel for the hearing next week.

The Kapil-led CAC, when it was existent, had appointed the senior men's and women's head coach.

Being part of CAC is an honorary job and World Cup-winning captain Kapil had earlier made it clear that conflict of interest should not be applicable to those who are not being paid for their services. Gaekwad too agreed with Kapil's view on the subject.

Conflict of interest is a serious issue facing Indian cricket and the board has sought Supreme Court's directions on the matter.

As per the existing constitution, no person can occupy more than one post at the same time.

In the complaint, Gupta had claimed that Kapil, Gaekwad and Rangaswamy don multiple cricketing roles.

bcciCACEthics OfficerShanta Rangaswamy

Related stories

Cricket Advisory Committee Will be Formed in Next Couple of Days: Sourav Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | December 20, 2019, 3:42 PM IST

Cricket Advisory Committee Will be Formed in Next Couple of Days: Sourav Ganguly

CAC & Selection Committee Unlikely to be Formed Before January SC Hearing
Cricketnext Staff | December 14, 2019, 9:12 AM IST

CAC & Selection Committee Unlikely to be Formed Before January SC Hearing

'Unfortunate' That Ganguly is Trying to Reverse Reforms, Says Justice Lodha
Cricketnext Staff | December 11, 2019, 11:01 AM IST

'Unfortunate' That Ganguly is Trying to Reverse Reforms, Says Justice Lodha

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more