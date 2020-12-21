Former Chennai Super Kings Cricketer Yo Mahesh Retires

Former Chennai Super Kings player Vijaykumar Yo Mahesh, who featured in five editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between 2008 and 2012, announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday. He played the last competitive match of his career at the Tamil Nadu Premier League last year.

Yo Mahesh played for India in the 2006 U-19 World Cup held in Sri Lanka, alongside the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma. The medium-fast bowler played in 50 First-Class matches in his career, where he picked 108 wickets at an average of 35.31. In List A cricket, he claimed 93 wickets in 61 matches, while in T20s including the IPL, he picked 52 wickets in 46 matches.

In a statement released on Twitter, Yo Mahesh thanked BCCI, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, his IPL franchises Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals) and CSK and his family for their support in his career. “(I feel) immense gratitude for this sport that has given me everything. 20 years is a long time and I would have loved to play more but sometimes you just know it’s time,” wrote Yo Mahesh in a heartfelt note.

He played for the Delhi Daredevils from 2008 to 2010 and was the highest wicket-taker in the inaugural season. After three seasons, he signed up to play for the CSK in the 2011 and 2012 editions.He thanked DD and CSK for giving him “an opportunity to share the dressing room with the legends of the game.” He also thanked TNCA for nurturing and encouraging him from the age of 14, when he made his debut for the team.

He admitted the last five years had been tough for him during which he suffered several “career threatening injuries” and was grateful for having been able to make a comeback despite the odds.

Many fans took to Twitter to congratulate him on a fine career and to wish him the best for future “All the best Anna for your second innings you do any coaching works in any clubs or any franchise cricket do well find the good talents and groom the players in higher level,” wrote one user.

“I am shocked to read this.. You are an unsung hero and a super champion.. Respect your decision and I hope you have a great life ahead,” said another.

