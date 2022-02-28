Irfan Pathan Wants One of These Three Bowlers to be Included in India's T20 World Cup Squad

Team India over the years have strengthened their pace bowling battery multi-fold. There was a time the Indian team used to rely on death bowling process of Bhuvneshwar Kumar but over the years, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and others have rose up to the occasion and have handed the Indian think tank the opportunity to test their bench strength. In the last two T20I series especially, India opted to test their bench strength so as as to gauge who all can be considered when the time comes of the T20 World Cup selection. The likes of Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, and Mohammed Siraj have played in series against West Indies and Sri Lanka in addition to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar, who have been first-team regulars over the past year.

In the recently completed Sri Lanka T20 series, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were the two senior pros while Mohd Siraj, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel were the other pacers in the squad. Interestingly, there have been no left-arm pacers in the reckoning for some time now. Chetan Sakariya was the last left arm pacer who was included in the squad, that too last year.

Advertisement

Now, with the T20 World Cup approaching, former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan – a left-arm pacer himself – has opined that the Indian squad should have at leats one left arm seam option.

“With all these names (the Indian bowlers already part of the squad), I just want to add another name — that of a left-arm bowler, and that can be whoever performs in the IPL — Khaleel Ahmed, Natarajan or Chetan Sakariya. I know Sakariya is a bit rusty at the moment, but if he performs in the IPL, he will be an option. Left is always right!" Pathan said on Star Sports.

Khaleel Ahmed had last appeared for India in November 2019 during a T20I against Bangladesh. Natarajan, meanwhile, had played last year for the side during the series against England; however, an injury ruled him out of the majority of the first phase of the Indian Premier League season in 2021 and he eventually fell down in the pecking order for international selection.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here