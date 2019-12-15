Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Former Cricketer Praveen Kumar Allegedly Thrashes Neighbour and Son

Deepak, who claimed that the former cricketer was inebriated, also alleged that Praveen misbehaved with a bus driver.

Cricketnext Staff |December 15, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
Former India cricket Praveen Kumar is in a spot of bother as neighbour Deepak Sharma alleged that he beat him up and pushed his seven-year-old son, in the process injuring both. Deepak, who claimed that the former cricketer was inebriated, also alleged that Praveen misbehaved with a bus driver.

In a report by ANI, Deepak said that the police did not register his complaint due to the cricketer’s status. “I was waiting for my son at the bus stop at 3:00 pm. Kumar arrived at the spot, came out of his car and abused the bus driver first and later abused me,” said Deepak.

“He was in an inebriated condition. Later, he thrashed me and fractured my hand. Kumar also pushed my son who has suffered injury in his back. Now the police are forcing me to compromise,” he said.

“Moreover, I have started receiving death threats,” he added.

“Both of them are neighbours and they have informed the police about the incident. We are investigating the matter based on their statements. Further action will be taken accordingly. The medical process has also been done,” Superintendent of Police (City) Akhilesh Narayan Singh said.

This isn’t the first time that Kumar has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. In 2008, was allegedly involved in a street fight with a doctor in Meerut in 2008 and three years later, he had a spat with spectators in Port of Spain during India’s tour to the West Indies.

