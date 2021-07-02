Former Cricketer Saba Karim Reveals his Top Two Teams for T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced that the T20 World Cup 2021 will be held in United Arab Emirates and Oman between October 17 and November 14. Team India has a great chance to bag the title and shut down the buzz surrounding their World Test Championship defeat against New Zealand. Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim has revealed his two favourite teams for the T20 glory – defending champions West Indies and team India. According to Karim, both teams are prime contenders for the title.

To throw light on the past record of West Indies, they have lifted the T20 WC trophy twice in the past. India has got thehonour once in 2007 after they defeated Pakistan by 5 runs. Currently, the Indian cricket team is ranked no. 2 in the shortest format of the sport. During his interview with India News, Karim believes Virat Kohli and his men can lift the T20 World Cup trophy as they have a great mixture of experience and youth in their camp.

Though, his number 1 team for the upcoming World Cup is West Indies. Karim said that the defending champions have plenty of match-winners and power-hitters who can change the course of the game.The former Indian cricketer said that along with West Indies and India, the England team also has chances for bagging the title. As per Karim, England has brought a different dimension to white-ball cricket and the team is quite well-balanced.

Meanwhile, the former cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi has backed the Black Caps and said that Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will be strong contenders for the title. According to Sodhi, the Kiwis have a fine squad for T20 and are capable of clinging to another high-profile win. Sodhi has also predicted that once again, it might be India and New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

