Venkatesh Prasad Recites And Explains ‘Shri Ram Stuti’ In Video

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has shared a video on social media featuring his singing talent in which he recites and explains a few couplets from Shri Ram Stuti.

Prasad, who played 194 international matches for India and took 292 wickets on Wednesday posted a video on Twitter where he is seen crooning a few stanzas from ‘Shri Ram Stuti’, an aarti written by saint Goswami Tulsidas in the sixteenth century. Netizens were impressed by Prasad as he also shared the meaning of each stanza which he sang in the video.

In his tweet, Prasad described Shri Ram Stuti as a “beautiful call to Lord Rama.”

Shri Ram Stuti" is an aarti, written by Goswami Tulsidas in the sixteenth century. It is a beautiful call to Lord Rama. Tried to share few stanzas with meaning pic.twitter.com/4TlL37o0nM — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 2, 2021

The former cricketer sang two stanzas of the aarti which is written in a mix of Sanskrit and Awadhi languages. The religious prayer glorifies Lord Rama. Prasad also explained the meaning of each stanza.

He sang the first stanza – “Sri Ramachandra Kripalu Bhajuman, Haran Bhavabhay Darunam, Nav Kanj Lochan Kanj Mukha, Kar Kanj Pad Kanjarunam,” Explaining its meaning, he said, “O my mind, remember Lord Rama who dispels all fears. Whose eyes are like a newly grown lotus flower. His mouth, his hands and his feet are also pink like a lotus flower.’

After the first stanza, Prasad chanted the second stanza of the religious hymn –“Kandarp Amit Chhavi, Nav Neel Neerad Sundaram, Patpit Manhun Tadit Ruchi, Shuchi Naumi Janak Sutavaram.”

Then he explained the meaning of this, “His (Lord Rama) features as beautiful as the multitude of the Kamadeva, the God of love. His complexion is like a light blue cloud. His yellow clothes are shining like lightning. I bow my head in reverence of the virtuous bride-groom of Janaka’s daughter Sita.”

In the end, he said that everyone should be safe while singing Ram Stuti. The video has amassed over 3 lakh views on Twitter.

Last month, in an ad for CRED, a credit card bill payment platform, Prasad who is fondly known as ‘Venky’ tried his hand at VenkaBoys, a boy band along with fellow ex-cricketers Saba Karim, Javagal Srinath and Maninder Singh.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here