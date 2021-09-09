Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer Describes MS Dhoni's Entry in Indian dressing room with Rajnikanth meme

Indian Cricket fans were elated when India’s 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup was announced. Social media users lost their calm to see Ravichandran Ashwin back in the side to share spin responsibilities with Ravindra Jadeja. The duo has been provided with two more partners in the form of Axar Patel and Rahul Chahar. However, the news that had set up social place ablaze was returning of the former India captain MS Dhoni to the team, not as a player but a mentor of the Men In Blue for the upcoming World Cup.

After India’s loss against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, cricket fans were going restless to see Dhoni in the blue jersey. But after being away from the field for a year, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman disheartened everyone as he drew curtains to his international career. Now, two years later, Dhoni is back as a guide for Virat Kohli & company in the World Cup. The World Cup squad under Dhoni’s guidance appears to be stronger than before. The news has filled Indian cricket fans with enthusiasmthat cannot be measured.

Meanwhile, former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who is quite known for his social media banter with former English player MichaelVaughan, came up with a hilarious meme to represent Dhoni’s entry in the dressing room. Sharing a still from a famous movie of Rajinikanth titled Sivaji The Boss in the caption, he wrote, “MS Dhoni after making a surprise entry into the Indian dressing room.”

MS Dhoni after making a surprise entry into the Indian dressing room for #t20worldcup2021 😄 pic.twitter.com/xhJtxqes7m— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 8, 2021

BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary Jay Shah on September 8 revealed that he spoke to Dhoni about being the mentor of the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He even mentioned that the current team management is on the same pageregarding the decision.

India’s squad for T20 World Cup looks like this — Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami, Rahul Chahar, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy. Along with this, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar have been selected as standby players.

