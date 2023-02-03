Former Cricketer 'Worried' For Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon: 'If They Are Unfair Wickets...'

Even before the first ball is bowled in Border Gavaskar Trophy, the war of words have already begun. Former Australia cricketer Ian Healy had earlier claimed how the BCCI doesn’t provide proper playing wickets and now he fired fresh salvo wherein he said that if given ‘fair conditions’ to play, Aussies might excel and lift the series.

Healy represents the voice of former cricketers especially from Australia and England who believe that spin-friendly wickets are a violation of fair playing conditions. Earlier some of them had defended the Gabba wicket which hosted the first Test match between Australia and South Africa which ended in two days. This match was dominated by orthodox fast bowlers.

Coming back to Healy, the former cricketer said: “I think if they produce fair Indian wickets, that are good batting wickets, to start with, (that) probably spin and spin pretty consistently but spin a long way, late in the match we (Australia) win," Healy said on ‘SENQ Breakfast’.

“I’m worried about (Mitchell) Starc and (Nathan) Lyon in the first Test if they’re unfair wickets which I’ve seen in the last series, where balls were jumping ridiculously and sliding down low from day one, I think India play those conditions better than us," he added.

Earlier, the visitors opted not to play warm up matches as they claimed that host organization dish out completely different wickets from the series opener. Reacting to the news, Healy warned Pat Cummins led side not to avoid the ‘locals.’

“I want the players to be very aware if they are escaping that pressure (from the locals) if you’re escaping that pressure and hiding in your room using the golf simulator I think you’ve got to do something else," he said.

“That’s an escape, you shouldn’t be doing it, you’re dodging, just be very aware of what you are feeling at any given time. Immerse yourself before you really get to deploy your technique don’t drop catches, fielding can be difficult over there.

“What happens in India, to get ten wickets, you’ll only get ten chances, whereas in Australia with bounce, carry and speed you can create 13 chances and you can waste a couple but they don’t come along as easy in India."

“I just think they have to live and breathe that pressure and have a philosophy over there."

