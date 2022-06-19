Former Cricketer's Warning for All-Format Players: 'Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Both Are Resting'

BCCI secretary recently revealed that the Board is planning to keep two different teams which meant India will be represented simultaneously across two different locations. This was not new, earlier in 2021, India played two series simultaneously. Virat Kohli’s team took on England, while Shikhar Dhawan-led ODI side played in Sri Lanka. Separate teams for separate formats is not new. England, and Australia have used this ploy to their advantage. With games increasing by the day, players are getting stretched, and having split teams could be the way out.

Former cricketer Ashish Nehra said this is the way ahead which means ‘all-format’ players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will soon play selective cricket. Both of them were given rest for the five-match T20I series.

“We are already seeing less and less of these all-format players,” he told ‘Cricbuzz.’

“Even in India, how many players are there right now who play all three formats? And you named two: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. Both are resting. And because of that so many players are getting an opportunity. But you will see this thing in the coming times.”

The former India seamer who played his last game against Sri Lanka in 2017, added that with busy cricket calendar on the cards, the likes of Kohli and Rohit will miss most games.

“With the amount of cricket that is happening, you have so many T20Is, World Cup in four years, T20 World Cup in two years. When all these will happen, you will have to increase the pool of players.”

“And then you will have to be careful with whom you will back when some big tournament is coming. Like this is a five-match series, who would you back when the T20 World Cup is just around the corner. It is just impossible for someone to play three formats without taking a break,” he signed off.

