Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

112/4 (13.0)

England need 79 runs in 42 balls at 11.28 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

82/6 (13.5)

Warwickshire need 77 runs in 37 balls at 12.48 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 28, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Glamorgan

133/8 (20.0)

Glamorgan
v/s
Somerset
Somerset*

131/2 (15.4)

Somerset need 3 runs in 26 balls at 0.69 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

139/6 (17.0)

Sussex need 29 runs in 19 balls at 9.15 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

Former CSK Opener Dons New Hat, Becomes Trade Envoy to Boost Ties Between India & Australia

Former Australia and CSK opener Matthew Hayden has landed a new job, and has become the trade envoy for developing ties with India, according to a report in Mail Online. He has been appointed in the board of Australia-India Council, that aims at improving relations and trade between the two nations.

Cricketnext Staff |September 1, 2020, 9:03 AM IST
Matthew Hayden (Twitter)

Former Australia and CSK opener Matthew Hayden has landed a new job, and has become the trade envoy for developing ties with India, according to a report in Mail Online. He has been appointed in the board of Australia-India Council, that aims at improving relations and trade between the two nations.

FULL IPL 2020 COVERAGE

Hayden is a well know name in India, and also played in the IPL for CSK, for a few years, where he scored heavily. The move is seen as a bid to improve relations with India amid tensions with China, their largest trade partner. Back in 2010, he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for service to cricket and community.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne welcomed Hayden's appointment in a statement on Monday.

He was always a prominent member of CSK, and one of his fondest memories with the team was when he smashed 93 in just 43 deliveries using the unique bat in a 2010 game against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Even Suresh Raina picked it as his favourite moment with the CSK.

Raina was leading CSK in that game. "I want to say one good inning of your's against Delhi. You scored 93 with that mongoose bat. Every ball was going out of the park. You played so well on that particular wicket because the wicket was turning and Delhi played so really well. They scored 190 or 185 something and you were looking so solid," Raina had told Hayden in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: 'Comments on Suresh Raina Taken Out of Context, CSK Always Stands By Him,' Says N Srinivasan

"We had a good partnership, I scored 49 in that game. I was captaining the side, you made me believe we can win from that situation. That was a very very good knock of yours. I still have the signed bat that you gave to me. I'm gonna share it with you, I hope you remember the autograph that you gave me," he added.

CSKMatthew HaydenMS DhoniOff The Fieldsuresh rainatrade envoy

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more