Former CSK Opener Dons New Hat, Becomes Trade Envoy to Boost Ties Between India & Australia
Former Australia and CSK opener Matthew Hayden has landed a new job, and has become the trade envoy for developing ties with India, according to a report in Mail Online. He has been appointed in the board of Australia-India Council, that aims at improving relations and trade between the two nations.
Former CSK Opener Dons New Hat, Becomes Trade Envoy to Boost Ties Between India & Australia
Former Australia and CSK opener Matthew Hayden has landed a new job, and has become the trade envoy for developing ties with India, according to a report in Mail Online. He has been appointed in the board of Australia-India Council, that aims at improving relations and trade between the two nations.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings