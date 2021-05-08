Former Delhi Cricketer Helps COVID Affected Families With Free Food at Doorstep

Former Delhi cricketer Chetanya Nanda is helping COVID-19 affected families in the city by supplying them free food at their doorstep from his restaurant. According to Times of India, Nanda has been serving meals that include Roti, Dal and mixed vegetables for the last 10 days

“Last year comparatively, there were not too many people who were suffering from Covid-19. But this time, more people are ill due to the same. The biggest problem is that they are not able to make their own food. People can reach out to us – on WhatsApp or phone call — and we will deliver the food accordingly. There is general trust, we do not ask people who call us for food to provide a positive certificate also,” he told TOI.

Nanda, 42, has played 31 first-class matches and 32 List A matches, apart from 20 T20s. A legspinner in his playing days, he has taken 140 wickets across formats.

The cricket fraternity has joined hands to help the needy in these tough times in India. Delhi’s Rishabh Pant has said he will donate to Hemkunt Foundation to procure beds and Oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients.

“I am supporting the Hemkunt Foundation through a monetary donation that will help provide O2 Cylinders with Beds, kits and much more to the suffering across the country,” I am especially keen to work with organisations providing medical aid and support to rural India and non-metro cities which do not have the capacity of the medical infrastructure of the major cities,” he wrote on Twitter.

India captain Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and even Australia’s Pat Cummins have donated to India’s cause.

India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have donated Rs 2 crore to a fund-raising project, which will raise a total of Rs 7 crore to support the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The two are raising money through crowd-funding platform Ketto. “…Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma are aiming to raise Rs. 7 crore for COVID relief in India,” a press release from the celebrity couple stated.

