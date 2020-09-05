Former England Batsman Ian Bell Announces Retirement at 38
Bell, who missed the 2019 season with a tendon issue in his knee, said his last red ball game would begin on Sunday against Glamorgan in the Bob Willis Trophy while he would also play his last Twenty20 match next week.
