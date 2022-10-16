Former England Captain Eoin Morgan To Debut in T20 World Cup Commentary Box

Former England captain Eoin Morgan to make his debut as a commentator in the ICC TV commentary box, providing expert opinion during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia from 16 October to 13 November.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced the details of its broadcast arrangements for the T20 World Cup 2022, including a star-studded commentary panel.

While Morgan will be making his debut, the commentary panel will also be featuring, former Cricket World Cup winners from Australia, Adam Gilchrist, Mel Jones, Shane Watson and Michael Clarke.

They will be joined by former England captains, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, as well as former India Coach and Men’s Cricket World Cup winner Ravi Shastri and Women’s Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup winner Isa Guha.

After getting the opportunity to be a part of the ICC commentary panel, Porgan said, “This is one of cricket’s most exciting tournaments and the players will be raring to go out there and show what they are capable of. It’s going to be a very competitive event with teams adding new skills in a format evolving at a rapid pace. I’m looking forward to being a part of the action in my new role as a broadcaster.”

Some of the T20 World Cup winners are also added in the list, like Carlos Brathwaite and Samuel Badree, ICC Hall of Famers Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar, and former South Africa paceman Dale Steyn.

In addition, seasoned broadcasters Harsha Bhogle, Ian Smith, Bazid Khan, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard, Ian Bishop, Athar Ali Khan, Simon Doull, Russel Arnold, Danny Morrison and Mpumelelo Mbangwa will also form a part of the panel.

Ahead of T20 World Cup, Bhogle said, “The Men’s T20 World Cup has come a long way since the first edition in 2007. The format itself has developed so much and the players have added so many different skills to their repertoire. It will be a pleasure to commentate on this edition in Australia, a great sporting nation. With the crowds back, it will be great to see T20 cricket being played on large grounds. This event should hold everyone’s attention.”

The First Round of the tournament will also feature Brian Murgatroyd, Dirk Nannes, Niall O’Brien and Preston Mommsen.

Along with providing live coverage of all the matches, the ICC TV will also include a pre-match show, an innings interval fill and a post-match wrap-up.

There have been some new inclusions in this time’s broadcast which involves Field 360° – a virtual field model, powered by an AI enabled live player tracking engine which provides viewers with an immersive experience. This technology,developed by Quidich Innovation Labs with creative direction from ICC TV will be used to shine a light on fielding positions and strategies/

The T20 World Cup broadcasts will be available on the ICC’s Global broadcast partner Disney Star and its licensees will broadcast each match live on a global basis.

In India, the Star Sports network will distribute the English world feed across all matches. In addition to the world feed, Star Sports will broadcast the tournament in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and digital platform Disney+ Hotstar will host each match live.

While on radio in India, Prasar Bharati will be broadcasting in Hindi across FM/AM and Digital 2 Sports will showcase audio-only coverage on their digital platform.

