Former England Cricketer Arran Brindle Combines With 12-Year-Old Son For Match-Winning Century Partnership

Arran Brindle, the former England women cricket team batter, may have scored several centuries during her professional career but the one she recorded with her son during a local cricket match recently, must have a special place in her heart.

Brindle played 11 Tests, 88 ODIs and 35 T20Is between 1999 and 2014 for England, scoring a combined 2852 runs across formats alongside two unbeaten centuries and 14 fifties. With her medium-pace, she took 77 wickets as well.

On Sunday, when there was a player’s shortage during a third division match of Lincoln & District League, the 39-year-old Brindle filled in the gap turning out for Owmy Trojans, the same team her 12-year-old son was playing for.

Owmy Trojans bowled out Nettleham CC’s Academy XI for 141 with Brindle’s son Harry taking four wickets.

Brindle and her son then chased down the target with an unbeaten opening partnership of 143 wickets to fire Trojans to a big 10-wicket win.

“In terms of any experience like that as a parent, you’re as proud as punch,” Brindle told the PA news agency. “Because they’ve achieved something – sometimes they put too much expectation on themselves. As a parent, whether you’re a mum or a dad, you just want your children to be happy with what they’re doing.”

Brindle said Harry enjoyed batting with her. “I think so, he came off and he had a big smile on his face. He did what he needed to do – we rotated the strike (and) he was able to put away the bad balls at the start,” she said.

