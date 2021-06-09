Former England Cricketer Calls WTC Final “Proper Test Match” with Two Competitive Teams

Ahead of the World Test Championship final, which will be played in Southampton’s Ageas Bowl on June 18, former England captain David Gower is in high praise for Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. Gower referred to them as ‘two of the greatest batsmen in the world at the moment.’ It will indeed be a proud moment for Kohli and Williamson as they will lead India and New Zealand respectively, in the WTC final.

In an interview with TimesofIndia.com, Gower called the WTC final a proper Test match which has two very competitive teams with the highest quality. He said that both the teams deserved to be in the finals.

With all eyes on the track that has been prepared for the big game, the cricketer feels that the pitch will reflect the importance of the game. According to Gower, the pitch will give both teams the opportunity to fully use their facets.

Gower, who has represented England in 114 ODIs and 117 Tests, highlighted the key factors for an ideal pitch in a Test match. He said that the pitch should have something for the bowlers and batsmen. And according to him, Southampton’s pitch will most likely offer that. The former left-hander, who was known for his grace and class while batting in the middle, is confident that both seamers and spinners will get benefits from the pitch as the game will advance.

Both the teams have already landed in England. New Zealand are playing a three-match series against the Three Lions and the first match has ended in a draw. While Kohli-led Team India arrived in Southampton on June 03, after completing a 10-day quarantine period in India. The team is now serving another quarantine period in Southampton, wherein multiple COVID-19 tests will be conducted before they are allowed to practice together.

After facing the Kiwis in the WTC final, Kohli-led squad will take on England for a 5-Test match series.

