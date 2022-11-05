Former England Cricketer David Lloyd Reacts to Shahid Afridi's Shocking ICC-India Allegation

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi triggered a huge controversy after he accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of favouring India in theT20 World Cup match against Bangladesh. And following the sensational allegation, former England cricketer David Lloyd reacted to Afridi’s statement on Sunday.

Afridi, during a conversation on Samaa TV, opined that the ICC is biased towards India. “Given the amount of rain that happened, the game resumed immediately after the break. It is very evident that many things were involved, the ICC, India playing (the game), and the pressure that comes with it, there are many factors involved,” Afridi said.

Later, Lloyd reacted to Afridi’s allegation by posting a one-word tweet. “Powerful,” Lloyd had written on Twitter.

A social media user, while responding to the tweet, asked, “Don’t you think technology has make umpires relaxed?”

Lloyd, in his response, wrote, “ICC instructions have made them inactive.”

ICC instructions have made them inactive https://t.co/YntMsPzhxh — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) November 3, 2022

The T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter between India and Bangladesh proved to a highly dramatic one both on and off the field. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan had initially expressed his displeasure over the quick resumption of the rain-curtailed match against India. Shakib was also seen having interactions with the on-field umpires just before the resumption of the play. Though, Shakib later revealed that he was talking about the revised playing conditions with the umpires. Things once again heated up after Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan accused Virat Kohli of fake fielding.

Batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 184. Kohli carried forward his stunning form at the T20 World Cup and notched a terrific half-century. The star Indian batter slammed eight boundaries and a six to score 64 runs off 44 deliveries. KL Rahul also regained his form and pulled off a crucial knock of 50 in the game against Bangladesh. Pacer Hasan Mahmud picked up three wickets for Bangladesh.

The target eventually had to be revised as the match was interrupted due to rain. Bangladesh were ultimately asked to chase 151 runs in 16 overs. Opening batter Litton Das played a brilliant knock of 27-ball 60 to keep his side alive in the contest. However, his fine knock proved to be futile as Bangladesh could only manage to reach 145 in 16 overs.

