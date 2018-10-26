Former England Cricketer Nick Compton Unveils First Photography Exhibition

Loading...
Compton’s exhibition will be held at the Maddox Gallery in Mayfair where he will be displaying black-and-white images captured all over the world.
Jay Rutland, creative director of the gallery, told Evening Standard, “We feel incredibly privileged to be supporting Nick’s transition from a sportsman to a photographic artist. For us, the field of photography is an exciting medium to explore and invest in. Nick is certainly one to watch.”
I’m hungry! @Leica_UK @MaddoxGallery pic.twitter.com/9IeK279Q5Q
— Nick Compton (@thecompdog) 29 September 2018
The 35-year-old, who is best remembered for his back to back tons in India and eleven years of service to Middlesex, has always been passionate about photography and used to take his camera to Test matches. While he only played 16 Tests for England, Compton managed 12,128 runs in 194 first-class games at 40.42. The right-hander hit 27 centuries and 59 fifties during his first-class career that lasted 14 years.
The proceeds from this exhibition which will run from November 7th-14th will be donated to a mental health charity called Mind and Petra’s Place.
First Published: October 26, 2018, 6:24 PM IST